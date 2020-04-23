Home

Annie L. Platt, age 65, of Tawas City, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1954 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Charles and Johnny McKinzie (nee Platt). Annie enjoyed thrift store shopping, listening to music, watching old movies, dancing and cooking. Her very favorite thing to do was spend time with her loving daughter, Andrenette. Annie's sweet soul will be missed by so many.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrenette Platt of East Tawas; brother, Charles McKinzie; brother, George Platt; sister, Charlene McKinzie; sister, Betty Platt; sister, Maudie McKinzie; sister, Linda Platt; sister, Jennette Platt; and sister, Mary Foster. Annie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bobby Nel Platt; and three nephews, Donald Platt, Cornelius Platt and Tyrone Platt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 23 to May 5, 2020
