Anthony "Tony" Joseph Vallad Sr. of Grant Township passed away with his loving daughter by his side on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, age 98 years, at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
Tony was born on June 28, 1922 in Detroit. He worked for many years as a machinist in the automotive skilled trades division, and retired from General Motors on Jan. 1, 1986.
Tony married his wife and best friend, Agnes C. Vallad on Oct. 16, 1943 at St. Louis The King Roman Catholic Church in Detroit. The couple celebrated nearly 58 years of beautiful marriage until Agnes passed on June 1, 2001.
Tony absolutely loved spending time outdoors and meticulously caring for his yard! He enjoyed taking trips around the lake on his pontoon, bowling in various leagues over the years, and building bathroom libraries in his wood working shop.
Tony was a member of the Scooter Club in Grant Township, a member of the Sand Lake Road Patrol, and a long time faithful member of the Tawas Knights of Columbus No. 2709. Tony will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him!
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Marie C. Vallad of Grant Township; one brother, John Edward (Carol) Vallad of Standish; two sisters, Mary Dena Lowe of Warren and Marie Odile Roach of Warren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes C. Vallad; a daughter, Antoinette Vallad; a son, Anthony Joseph Vallad Jr.; brothers and sisters, Joseph Ernest Vallad, Xavier Alfred Vallad, Marie Rita Rossi, and Ann Seefeld.
A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas. Tony's family will welcome friends at church on Saturday for a time of visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Van Hoosen Jones-Stoney Creek Cemetery in Rochester Hills.
Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial donation are encouraged to make a gift to Holy Family Catholic Church in Tony's name. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.