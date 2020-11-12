Anthony Taylor Utter of Tawas City passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, age 27 years.
Anthony was born on Oct. 22, 1993 in Tawas City and graduated from Tawas Area High School. After receiving his diploma, Anthony enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our country for 2.5 years, stationed primarily in Colorado. During Anthony's military service, he worked mostly as a petroleum supply specialist, and held the rank of private.
Anthony absolutely loved playing the guitar and listening to records. He was without a doubt, a rockstar! Anthony will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his father, Brad Utter, his mom, Michele Roe, and his biological father, John Horn; three sisters, Amanda (Colin) McKenna of Tennessee, Savannah Utter and her fiance Adam St. Clair of East Tawas, and Melisa Roe of Ohio; one nephew, Oliver McKenna, and one niece, Adeline St. Clair. Anthony is preceded in death by his grandfather, Duane Reinke.
Cremation has taken place and his family will host a celebration of Anthony's life on Friday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the family's home, 2657 Miller Road, Tawas City, MI. 48763. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Anthony's family.
An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.