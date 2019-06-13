Antoinette Verdi

Obituary
Antoinette (Toni) Verdi passed away June 4, 2019 in Everett, Wash.
She was born in Detroit and raised on a farm in Twining and in East Tawas.
Toni had a fun-filled past as a professional singer in the quartet "The Gawel Sisters" with Janet (Randy) DeWyse, Kathy Wegner and Marcella (Steve) Ferguson. Singing was her life-long passion.
She is survived by three sons, Tony Campbell, Chris (Ecko) Campbell and Heath (Iris) Campbell; her loving grandsons, Brandon and Ethan; stepgrandson, DeJeon Romero; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Toni was preceded in death by her beloved son, Sean; and her parents, Marcella and Edward Gawel.
A graveside service will be held for family and dear friends.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 13 to June 25, 2019
