Anton Jesus Orso, age 56, of Oscoda, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit with four of his daughters, Justyce, Jerneigh, Jakodah and Jaelah by his side.
Anton was born Sept. 24, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Antonius James and Ernestine Myrna (Daniels) Orso. Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Anton moved to the Oscoda area in 1998 and began a long time career driving Oscoda Area School busses until his sickness got the better of him and he stepped down in 2002.
In his spare time, Anton enjoyed DJ'ing, bowling, coaching his kids' sports teams, being a Ham Radio Operator, belonging to Shoreline Players Theatre where he starred in "Hats Off to Broadway" and many other plays, as well as spending time with his kids and granddaughter.
Anton is survived by his spouse, Aimee Lynn (Barnes) Orso, whom he married on Sept. 4, 1998 and although separated remained good friends and worked together to co-parent making sure the kids were their first priority in life; children, Anisha Orso and Jordan Orso both of Ohio, Justyce (Ricky) Riddle currently serving in the US Army in New York, Jerneigh Orso, currently attending SVSU to pursue a degree in social work, of Saginaw, Jakodah Orso, Jaelah Orso, and Jahvid Orso all of Oscoda; mother, Ernestine M. Orso of Ohio; brothers, Ehmano (Sally) D. Orso, Andre B. Orso, Mark A. (Amber) Orso all of Ohio; sisters, Sheryl (Harold) Orso Jones, Sharen E. Cooper and Carla R. Jones, all of Ohio; granddaughter, Quinn A.R. Riddle; nieces and nephews, Skylar, Braeden of Oscoda, as well as many other nieces and nephews and "adopted" nieces and nephews who called Anton "Uncle" and loved him dearly; and partner, Sarah Savicke of Oscoda.
Anton was preceded in death by his father, Antonius J. Orso; brothers, Juan M. Orso, Antonius L. Orso, Antheus O. Orso, and Carlos F. Orso.
According to Anton's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, Dec. 12 at Shoreline Players Theatre, 6000 North Skeel Avenue, Oscoda, Michigan 48750. Memorial contributions may be directed to National Kidney Foundation
, Fresenius Medical Care of East Tawas, or Shoreline Players Theatre.
Adhering to the current pandemic with COVID-19, please abide by wearing a facial covering and practice social distancing while in attendance at Shoreline Players Theatre.