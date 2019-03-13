Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April Lee Holmes. View Sign

April Lee Holmes, age 53, of Harrisville, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 following her three-year battle with colon cancer. April died at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1966 in Harrisville to Leonard F. and Mary Ellen (Oprsal) Holmes. April worked as general manager at AmericInn Lodge and Suites in Oscoda for many years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, feeding the birds and deer and loved having big bonfires and her dog, Izzy.

April is survived by her mother, Mary Holmes; boyfriend, Scott White; brother, Michael Holmes; sister, Debra (Tom) Ward; step-brother, Ronnie (Beth) Nowak; aunt, Andrea Velvick; nephew, Tyler (Amber Gregg) Holmes; niece, Andrea (Michael) Needham; great-nieces, Maryanna Holmes and Arcely Needham; and great-nephews, Rain and Zane Needham. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Holmes; four aunts and one uncle. She will be missed by close (adopted), family members.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Memorials may be made to the family and condolences may be offered online at April Lee Holmes, age 53, of Harrisville, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 following her three-year battle with colon cancer. April died at home surrounded by her loving family.She was born on Feb. 26, 1966 in Harrisville to Leonard F. and Mary Ellen (Oprsal) Holmes. April worked as general manager at AmericInn Lodge and Suites in Oscoda for many years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, feeding the birds and deer and loved having big bonfires and her dog, Izzy.April is survived by her mother, Mary Holmes; boyfriend, Scott White; brother, Michael Holmes; sister, Debra (Tom) Ward; step-brother, Ronnie (Beth) Nowak; aunt, Andrea Velvick; nephew, Tyler (Amber Gregg) Holmes; niece, Andrea (Michael) Needham; great-nieces, Maryanna Holmes and Arcely Needham; and great-nephews, Rain and Zane Needham. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Holmes; four aunts and one uncle. She will be missed by close (adopted), family members.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Memorials may be made to the family and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc

212 W River Rd

Oscoda , MI 48750

(989) 739-5141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close