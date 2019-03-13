April Lee Holmes, age 53, of Harrisville, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 following her three-year battle with colon cancer. April died at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1966 in Harrisville to Leonard F. and Mary Ellen (Oprsal) Holmes. April worked as general manager at AmericInn Lodge and Suites in Oscoda for many years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, feeding the birds and deer and loved having big bonfires and her dog, Izzy.
April is survived by her mother, Mary Holmes; boyfriend, Scott White; brother, Michael Holmes; sister, Debra (Tom) Ward; step-brother, Ronnie (Beth) Nowak; aunt, Andrea Velvick; nephew, Tyler (Amber Gregg) Holmes; niece, Andrea (Michael) Needham; great-nieces, Maryanna Holmes and Arcely Needham; and great-nephews, Rain and Zane Needham. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Holmes; four aunts and one uncle. She will be missed by close (adopted), family members.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Memorials may be made to the family and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 26, 2019