Ardith "Sam" E. D'Aigle, age 75 of Saginaw, formerly of Clio, passed away peacefully at her home on May 20, 2020 with her family by her side.
She is survived by her dear son, Paul A. D'Aigle of Saginaw; loving grandchildren, Nicole (Matt Hughes) D'Aigle of Tawas, Eric D'Aigle of Detroit, Jessica D'Aigle and Samantha D'Aigle, both of Saginaw; adored great grandson, Maxxwhel Calleja; siblings, Rosie (Al) Rosina of Marquette, Carol Cliff of Florida, Darlene Gillette of Grand Rapids and Pat (Ruel) Newberry of Texas. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.
Mrs. D'Aigle was preceded in death by her mom, Agnes Callahan; brother, Calvin Scheall; and niece, Melanie.
Sam retired from AC Delco in Flint and in her retirement she enjoyed playing cards, gardening, listening to music and cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
A private graveside burial service will be held at Richland Township Cemetery in Prescott, where Sam will be laid to rest next to her mother.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ardith to Heartland Hospice, 1320 Waldo Avenue, Suite 300, Midland, Michigan 48642-5898.
Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 22 to Jun. 2, 2020.