Arlene D. Gordon, age 90, of Hale, formerly of Glennie, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020.
She is survived by her loving children, Dawn (Gordon) Stevens of Dandridge, Tenn., Jeff (Corrine) Gordon of Canada, Tony (Tonya) Gordon of Glennie, Kathy (Mark) Smith of South Branch and Jana (Martin Jill) VanSpoor of Bay City; 11 adored grandchildren, 20 precious great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews to whom she will always be known as "Aunt Pug." She is also survived by special friends, Terry, Joyce and Betty.
Mrs. Gordon was preceded in death by her husband, Waldo; and siblings, Maude, Helen and John (Jack).
Arlene was born in Standish on April 17, 1929 to the late Arthur and Fannie (Barnes) Greanya. She married the late Waldo Gordon on June 17, 1950 and together they owned a bait business at Five Channels Dam along M-65 in Glennie. Upon retirement, Arlene and Waldo moved to Hale and appreciated several trips together including to Alaska. Mrs. Gordon was a member of Hale First United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening and playing bingo.
Per her wishes, Arlene has been cremated and her ashes will be interred, with her husband, Waldo, at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Arlene may be made to the family (C/O the Buresh Funeral Home, P.O. Box 130, Hale, Michigan, 48739).
On-line condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 21, 2020