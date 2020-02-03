Home

Arlene M. Webb

Arlene M. Webb Obituary
Arlene M. Webb (nee Harsch), age 78, of Hale passed away at Detroit Henry Ford Hospital on Jan. 27, 2020.
Arlene was born to the Leonard and Shirley (Black) Harsch on Feb. 10, 1941 in Whittemore. She married Robert Webb on May 20, 1963 and he preceded her in death in 2011.
She is survived by her children, Luwinda (Sam) Lippert of Hale and Robert (Candy) Webb II of Hale; sisters, Gail (Milo) Johnson of Whittemore and Shirley (Richard) Shaw of Caseville; grandchildren, Andy Lippert, Trudie Cloyd, Jeff (Allison) Lippert, Cheryl King, Aaron (Ashley) Lippert, Kristopher Webb-Lippert, Tria Coleman, BoCandra Webb and Robert Webb III; and great grandchildren, Veronica, Joey, Becca, Jacob, Mia, Theo, Jack, Eleanor, Nicholas, Preston, Leeland, Dainin and Tristan.
Arlene was preceded in death two sons, Michael and Anthony Gertz, sister, Janet Runyan; brother, Larry Harsch; and great grandson, James Coleman III.
Arlene worked many years as a cosmetologist before retiring in 2000. She enjoyed photography, volunteering at the Hale Fair and serving on their board, cooking/ baking, painting, gardening, garage saling and she loved singing karaoke. She was a proud member of Hale Eagles, American Legion and Michigan I.C.E.S., Eastern Stars, VFW and Shoreline Players.
The family received friends at Buresh Funeral Home, Hale, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and noon until the 4 p.m. time of service at Hale Baptist Church, Hale, with Pastor Todd Vossen officiating. Cremation took place following services.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Webb to the Iosco County Animal Shelter. Arrangements were by Buresh Funeral Home/Hale Chapel, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 11, 2020
