Arline Joyce Collins, a 30-year resident of Tawas, formerly of South Lyon for 14 years, passed away peacefully with her loving family and hospice by her side on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, age 86 years.
Arline was born on June 12, 1934 at her home in Allen Park to Robert and Ida (Borbely) Shay. She graduated from high school, and later went to work for Showerman's IGA as an assistant manager in South Lyon for 10 years.
Arline absolutely adored and cherished her children and grandchildren and always looked forward to watching them participate in sporting events! She had a passion for horseback riding and she enjoyed spending time gardening.
Arline married her husband and best friend, Charles Collins on June 22, 1974, and together they have celebrated 46 beautiful years of marriage! Arline will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Collins of Tawas; her children, Craig (Pam) Bowersox of East Tawas, Jeff (Dawn) Bowersox of Brighton, Russ (Kelly) Collins of Whitmore Lake, Keith (Diane) Collins of South Lyon, Cheryle (Danny) Noble of Baraga, Ronda (John) Bowersox Errigo of Brighton and Cathy (Rick) Davis of Pinckney; 15 grandchildren, David, Eric, Sarah, Caleb, Molly, Kaitlynn, Amanda, Ashley, Courtney, Jessica, Garrett, Emma, Austin, Henry and Eve; six great grandchildren, Jackson, Maddox, Madelyn, Ada, Pierce and Wade; and two nephews, Rick and Gregory Shay.
Arline was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Robert Shay; two sons, Mike Bowersox and Gary Bowersox; and two granddaughters, Alyson Collins and Olivia Noble.
Arline's family will welcome friends for a time of visitation on Monday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. Her funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas. Her family will welcome friends at church before the funeral mass from 10 until 11 a.m. Arline will be laid to rest in Alabaster Township Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 30, at 1:00 p.m.
