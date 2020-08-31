Arthur Elkins of Torbay, Newfoundland, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020 at the Caribou Memorial Pavilion in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada. He was just shy of his 95th birthday.

Art was born on Sept. 14, 1925, in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, the son of Abram and Mary Jane (Roberts) Elkins. He was predeceased by six siblings who died as children; and by his sister, Irene (1972); and brothers, Robert (2011), Cortland (2019) and Derrick (2019).

Following the death of his first wife, Mable Young, Art married Olive Vardy. They shared 66 wonderful years together and raised three children who were the love of Art's life, Brenda Kennedy (Peter Sutcliffe) of Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Sandy (Gary MacEwen) of East Tawas;and John Elkins of St. John's, Newfoundland. Art also leaves behind seven grandsons, Aaron (Terry) Kennedy of Calgary, Alberta, Daniel (Lisa) Kennedy of Cupertino, Calif., Andrew (Holly) MacEwen of Portage, Adam (Holly) MacEwen of White Bear Lake, Minn., David (Renee) MacEwen of East Tawas, Zachary (Gaby) Elkins of Toronto, Ontario and Jacob (Courtney) Elkins of Codroy Valley, Newfoundland; and 15 great grandchildren, Alex, Vivian, Kael, Olivia and Liam Kennedy, and Duncan, Mykayla, Gwendolyn, Cullen, Cameron, Aila, Graeme, Brian, Lucas and Natalie MacEwen.

Art spent 30 years working at the Bowater Pulp and Paper Company in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, before buying his own business. Upon retirement Olive and he moved to Flat Rock where they lived with John and his family. Arthur was an avid outdoorsman and loved nothing more than a day in the woods cutting firewood, picking berries or watching wildlife or being out on the Humber River salmon fishing. His fly-tying skills drew worldwide attention.

His family will miss his great stories and wonderful sense of humour. Rest in peace Poppy Art.

