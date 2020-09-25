Arthur Ernest Beauchesne Jr., age 85, of Hale, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Art was born Feb. 20, 1935 in Flint, Michigan to the late Arthur E. and Reva D. (Smalley) Beauchesne. He graduated from St. Matt's High School and began a long time career with General Motors retiring as payroll supervisor.
Art was a loyal and faithful husband. He married Audrey Ann Rau in 1955 and together raised five children. After her cancer diagnosis, Art was by her side daily until her passing in 1978. He later married Marjorie Louise Grove Lloyd who already had three of her own children and together they blended their families the last 40+ years. Art's last concern was for Margie's well being while he was in the hospital. Some of his last words were asking if she was settled for the night.
Art loved to play cards, whether it was a rousing game of euchre with the grandkids, winning pennies from his poker buddies in Florida, or playing a card game with Margie over a coffee each morning to figure out who was "boss" for the day.
He was a successful deer hunter. He went with his boys the past few years, and even though he spent less time out hunting, he still enjoyed the euchre games. The boys are worried about finding a fourth for euchre this year.
Art was a great joke teller and enjoyed sharing stories about the past. He always had a new one to tell. Art was a dedicated Knights of Columbus officer, even last week he worked at the golf outing despite not being able to golf himself due to his health. He was a very good high school baseball player and even tried out for the Tigers at Atwood Stadium. Although he didn't make the team, he remained a loyal Tiger fan for life.
Art was a loving husband to Margie as well as a great father to his now blended family. He is survived by his wife, Margie; children, Sharon and Joel Cuttitta, Mike and Karen Beauchesne, Tom Beauchesne, Jeff and Teresa Beauchesne, Greg and Marcy Beauchesne, Pam and Duffy Lloyd-Gorski, Patti Duff, and Richard and Jamie Lloyd; 19 grandchildren, Jon, Steve, Matt, Tony, Celia, Crystal, Audrey, Andrew, Trent, Krista, Breanna, Brittney, Nate, Erica, Bill, Michelle, Paula, Ricky and Aiden; 18 great grandchildren with one on the way in November; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey Ann; and sisters, Lois and Dorothy.
Visitation for Art will take place from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Sept. 26 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3901 M-65, Hale. Funeral Mass will take place at noon with Father Elias Chinzara officiating. According to Art's wishes, cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
, or Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 181, Hale, Michigan 48739. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.