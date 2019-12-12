|
Arthur "Art" Harold Gainer of Alabaster Township passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 under the loving care of his family and hospice, age 88.
Art was born in Garden City on June 30, 1931 to Ted and Emma (Wolff) Gainer. After his high school graduation, Art enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served our country from 1949 to 1952. Art worked mostly as a radio operator/mechanic in the military.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he went to work for Ford Automotive Company starting his career at the River Rouge Frame Plant. He remained at the plant until advancing his position to superintendent, and Art was transferred to the Axle Plant in Sterling Heights.
In 1988, after 35 years with Ford Automotive Company, Art stepped away from the busy work life and decided to enjoy his hard-earned retirement years! Art was an outdoor enthusiast and was an advocate for wildlife game management. He loved hunting and fishing and practically anything to do out in nature.
Art will always be remembered for his wittiness and hilarious sense of humor. He was incredibly active in the Tawas Area community. A long-time member of several local groups, Tawas Elks No. 2525, Tawas Masonic Lodge, Elf Khurafeh Shriners, the 2002 Perchville King and a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Art was elected and served as the Alabaster Township Supervisor for a term; and passionately worked along with Michigan State Police on DARE/Crime Stoppers programs in East Tawas.
Art married his wife and best friend, Evelyn C. (Wittman) Gainer on March 6, 1953 in Garden City. The couple celebrated 55 beautiful years of marriage until Evelyn's passing in 2009. Along with his wife, Art is also preceded in death by a son, Arthur "Skip" Gainer; a daughter, Karen Gainer; his parents; and six brothers and one sister, Bob, Herman, Ted, Don, Ida, David and Carl.
Art is survived by his children, William Gainer of Imlay City; Doug (Karen) of Dedford; Margaret Gainer of Detroit; Martin Gainer of Alabaster Township; Mitchell (Shelley) Gainer of Cadillac; and Joshua Gainer of Pontiac; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several sisters- and brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
His family will welcome friends at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City on Friday for visitation from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. He will be honored Friday evening with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral is scheduled for Art at Grace Lutheran Church in East Tawas with Pastor Matt Carpenter officiating on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. Military honors will take place for Art at the church following the funeral ceremony. His family will also welcome friends at church on Saturday from noon until the time of the funeral ceremony for a time of visitation. Art will be laid to rest in Alabaster Township Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a contribution in Art's honor may offer a memorial donation to either the Breast Cancer Awareness or the DARE/Crime Stoppers programs. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of condolence at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 24, 2019