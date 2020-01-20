Home

Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
Ashley Marie Weisenstein

Ashley Marie Weisenstein Obituary
Ashley Marie Weisenstein, born Dec. 31, 1986, died suddenly on Jan. 15, 2020, at the age of 33.
The daughter of Michella (Collier) Weisenstein (Marge) and Larry Weisenstein( Joyce), Ashley lived most of her childhood in Southgate. She moved to Greenbush, obtained her high school diploma and worked as a waitress in Oscoda.
She is survived by her parents; son, Crue Weisenstein; sisters, Lauren Weisenstein and Kristen Minear (John); brothers, Patrick Charboneau and Steven Thomas (Amanda); grandmother, Joyce DeBusschere, grandfather, Myron Koppelberger (Carol); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be memorial gatherings on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Bobcean Funeral Home, 26307 Huron River Dr., Flat Rock and on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home 212 W. River Road Oscoda.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ashley's son, Crue Weisenstein. Condolences may be offered online at Buresh Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28, 2020
