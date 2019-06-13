Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Elaine Kitchen. View Sign Service Information Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc 416 Whittemore St Tawas City , MI 48763 (989)-362-8191 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc 416 Whittemore St Tawas City , MI 48763 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Tawas United Methodist Church Tawas City , MI View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Tawas United Methodist Church Tawas City , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Audrey was born in Otter Lake on Feb. 14, 1925 to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Sproule) Gilson, and spent her childhood years growing up in Otisville. She graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in the Class of 1946 in downtown Detroit. During the last six months of nursing school, Audrey was a team member of the Cadet Core, which provided training to nurses, but at that time the war had ended.

She worked at Percy Jones Hospital in Battle Creek after nursing school, concentrating on providing skilled care for wounded soldiers. Audrey served as a Red Cross nurse during the polio epidemic in 1946 while stationed in Kenosha, Wis. She later worked at the Caro Hospital for several years and held the position of Supervisor of Nursing.

On Feb. 14, 1947, Audrey married her husband and best friend, Hugh F. Kitchen in Caro, after he returned from the war. They were blessed with 49 beautiful years of marriage, until Hugh passed in 1996.

Audrey and Hugh moved to East Tawas in 1967 to manage the family owned drive-in theatre for many years. While raising their family in Tawas, they became active members with Tawas United Methodist Church, and Audrey has maintained her devotion to the church for 52 years! Audrey was a tough girl growing up, considering herself a "Tom Boy," however, she had a huge heart, full of love and compassion that compelled her to succeed during her nursing years.

Later in her life, when she and Hugh began their family, Audrey had the privilege to stay at home and raise her children with love and nurture. Audrey absolutely loved animals, especially horses. When she and Hugh were first married, they each had horses and in later years the daughters shared their passion of horses, the family traveled the state to participate in horse shows.

She will be remembered as well for her love of nature, her sweet tooth for the taste of chocolate and ice cream. She and Hugh enjoyed traveling in their Jayco trailer. Audrey will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her two beloved daughters, Marsha Kerr of East Tawas and Janice Kitchen of East Tawas; one grandson, Andrew Kerr (Amber Scholtz) of Oxford; her sister, Norma Jean (James) Wartella of Davison; and several nieces and nephews. As well as being preceded in death by her husband Hugh in 1996, she was also preceded by two sons, Kenneth in 1964 and Victor in 1981; and her brother, Carson in 2010.

Her family will welcome friends for visitation on Thursday, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at Tawas United Methodist Church in Tawas City with Reverend Kris Kappler officiating. A time of visitation will be at church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Audrey will be laid to rest in the Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro.

Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation, are encouraged to consider a charitable gift to the National Breast Cancer Research Center at 1025 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 1012/PO Box 96676, Washington, D.C. 20090

An online guest registry is available to leave a condolence message at Audrey Elaine Kitchen (Gilson), age 94, of East Tawas, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 9, 2019.Audrey was born in Otter Lake on Feb. 14, 1925 to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Sproule) Gilson, and spent her childhood years growing up in Otisville. She graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in the Class of 1946 in downtown Detroit. During the last six months of nursing school, Audrey was a team member of the Cadet Core, which provided training to nurses, but at that time the war had ended.She worked at Percy Jones Hospital in Battle Creek after nursing school, concentrating on providing skilled care for wounded soldiers. Audrey served as a Red Cross nurse during the polio epidemic in 1946 while stationed in Kenosha, Wis. She later worked at the Caro Hospital for several years and held the position of Supervisor of Nursing.On Feb. 14, 1947, Audrey married her husband and best friend, Hugh F. Kitchen in Caro, after he returned from the war. They were blessed with 49 beautiful years of marriage, until Hugh passed in 1996.Audrey and Hugh moved to East Tawas in 1967 to manage the family owned drive-in theatre for many years. While raising their family in Tawas, they became active members with Tawas United Methodist Church, and Audrey has maintained her devotion to the church for 52 years! Audrey was a tough girl growing up, considering herself a "Tom Boy," however, she had a huge heart, full of love and compassion that compelled her to succeed during her nursing years.Later in her life, when she and Hugh began their family, Audrey had the privilege to stay at home and raise her children with love and nurture. Audrey absolutely loved animals, especially horses. When she and Hugh were first married, they each had horses and in later years the daughters shared their passion of horses, the family traveled the state to participate in horse shows.She will be remembered as well for her love of nature, her sweet tooth for the taste of chocolate and ice cream. She and Hugh enjoyed traveling in their Jayco trailer. Audrey will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.She is survived by her two beloved daughters, Marsha Kerr of East Tawas and Janice Kitchen of East Tawas; one grandson, Andrew Kerr (Amber Scholtz) of Oxford; her sister, Norma Jean (James) Wartella of Davison; and several nieces and nephews. As well as being preceded in death by her husband Hugh in 1996, she was also preceded by two sons, Kenneth in 1964 and Victor in 1981; and her brother, Carson in 2010.Her family will welcome friends for visitation on Thursday, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at Tawas United Methodist Church in Tawas City with Reverend Kris Kappler officiating. A time of visitation will be at church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Audrey will be laid to rest in the Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro.Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation, are encouraged to consider a charitable gift to the National Breast Cancer Research Center at 1025 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 1012/PO Box 96676, Washington, D.C. 20090An online guest registry is available to leave a condolence message at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 13 to June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close