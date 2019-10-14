|
|
Barbara J. Moule, age 90, of Oscoda passed peacefully in the care of Oscoda Fields and Compassus Hospice on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Barbara was a former resident of Livonia, Farwell, Gladwin and Port St. Lucie, Fla. She was born on Aug. 14, 1929 in Windsor, Canada to the late Wilfred and Mary "Louise" Bowman (nee Shelton). After graduating from high school, Barbara worked for Quist Typewriter and then worked for Montgomery Wards for many years. She then moved on to become a home interiors and gifts representative for Home Interiors and Gifts Corporation based out of Dallas, Texas.
She was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and began riding in 1949 after meeting her late husband, Jack. They were married for 50 years. Barbara and Jack attended many Harley Davidson rallies and events together. She was a lifetime member of the HOG (Harley Owners Group), as well as Treasure Coast Harley.
One of her favorite hobbies was rock hunting and polishing. Barbara was also an amazing seamstress. She became an avid bowler after moving to Oscoda as well as volunteering at the bingo events. She was a great cook and hosted many family holidays gatherings. Barbara had a passion for travel, boating, camping and RVing.
She is survived by her children, Jacquelyn Guisbert of Oscoda and formerly of Drummond Island, Vicki (Chuck) Schroeder of Livonia and Oscoda, Roger Moule of Waterford and Susan Speary of Oscoda; brother, Larry (Madelyn) Bowman of Fort Pierce, Fla. and sister, Karen (Kay) Conley of Troy; seven grandchildren, Kelly King of Farmington Hills, Jacy (Marty) Garrison of Metamora, Brian Paul of Irondale, Ala., Chad Schroeder of Redford and Nikki Schroeder of Dearborn Heights; great grandchildren, Tyler, Gavin, and Camille King, Brady and Knox Garrison; nieces and nephews, Tami (Mac) McLaughlin, Teri (Doug) Brown, Renee Bowman and Brent (Debbie) Bowman.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, a World War II veteran and retired Ford Motor Company employee.
A celebration of her life "well-lived" is planned with her family. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 22, 2019