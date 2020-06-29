With an undisclosed age, Barbara Jean Kendall-King of Tawas City passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Barbara lived her life by the old adage, "A lady never tells her age." In fact, she warned her family that if they put her date of birth or age anywhere for public knowledge, that she would come back to haunt them. And she wasn't kidding.

Barbara was born on a Dec. 7 in Detroit to Samuel and Betty Petrucci. At the age of 13, Barbara and her family moved to Whitney Township, AuGres where her parents built the Pinewood Inn & Restaurant (eventually became the site of the Bear Track Inn). Barbara attended and graduated Tawas Area High School.

After graduation, she met and married Harry "Chuck" Kendall. They had two sons, Gregory (Laura) Kendall and David Kendall, both reside in Tawas Township, grandchildren, Owen (Melissa) Kendall and Shannon Kendall, and great grandchildren, Logan Kendall and Hailey Stewart.

After both sons were raised, Barb worked retail in the Tawases, with most of her career at Mooney's Ben Franklin. One of Barb's functions was sometimes traveling to "buying shows" to order the next season's trending products. She loved what she did and had a keen eye for what was popular to consumers.

In her spare time, and after retirement, you could most generally find her outside working in her gardens. She has always had a passion for flowers, both real and artificial, that she could create a beautiful wreath, centerpiece or decorative space, somewhere. Sunflowers or yellow daisies were favorites.

During the winter months Barb loved to crochet, especially making baby outfits and blankets for others. Barb also belonged to the United States Bowling Congress where she earned several badges and pins. Barb was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Tawas.

A few years after Chuck's passing, Barb reunited with her high school sweetheart, Kenneth King, who was also widowed. Barb and Ken married in 2001, where Barb gained son-in-law, Randy (Barb) King of Louisiana; three daughters-in-law, Karen (Mark) Testere of Lewiston, Lisa (Anthony) Cortes of Wisconsin and Julie (John) Pump of Oregon; grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Joey, Vincent and Michael Cortes, Sarah King and Maggie (Zach) Lund, and Bella and Alex (Ian) Testere; great grandchild, Caiden Testere; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Klenow of Tawas and Joanne Burrell of East Tawas.

Barb was proceeded in death by her parents; sisters, Viola DeGregoris and Elaine Apel; husbands, Harry "Chuck" Kendall and Kenneth King; and best friend, Joy Warner.

Barb is survived by sisters-in-law, Inez Kendall and Donna (Kendall) Blust; many nieces and nephews; and dear to her heart, Michael and Laura Mooney.

Per Barbara's wishes, visitation (only) will be held on Thursday, July 2 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. Donations can be made in Barbara's name to Emanuel Lutheran Church of Tawas City.

