|
|
Barbara Jean (Shawl) VanOchten, a loving mother of three children, of Oscoda, and formerly of Frankenmuth, Ada and Bay City, died on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lakeview Manor in Tawas City following a lengthy battle with rheumatoid arthritis and Type 2 diabetes. She was 76.
She was born and raised on the south side of Bay City and graduated from Bay City Central High School. She and Garry Sr. were high school sweethearts and married on May 5, 1962.
She is survived by her husband, Garry VanOchten Sr. of Oscoda; son, Garry VanOchten Jr. and daughter-in-law, Mary Beth VanOchten of Commerce Township; son, Brian VanOchten of Traverse City; brother-in-law, Robert VanOchten and sister-in-law, Sherry VanOchten of Barrington, Ill., sister-in-law, Susan VanOchten of Essexville; brother-in-law, Alan VanOchten and sister-in-law, Darlene VanOchten of Bay City; and other nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jody Lynn VanOchten; grandson, Patrick David Daneluk; sister, Joan Kukla; parents, Joseph and Blanche Shawl; and father-in-law, Raymond VanOchten and mother-in-law, Marjorie VanOchten.
Barb's family will be present to receive visitors on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 2 until 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Vigil at Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 955 N. Pine Rd., Hampton Twp. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Barb will be taken to St. Jude Thaddeus Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church), 614 Pine St., Essexville, where visiting will continue from 10 a.m. until Barb's 11 a.m. Funeral Liturgy. Fr. Dale Orlik will officiate with the Rite of Committal to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25, 2020