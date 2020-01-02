|
|
Barbara Lucille Jaqua, age 87, of Oscoda, formerly of Onsted, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1932 in Onsted to the late Frank and Carletta (Stover) Johnson. Barbara graduated from Onsted High School in 1950.
Upon her marriage to Jacque Jaqua, she followed him to San Antonio, Texas where he served in the Air Force during part of the Korean War. She took pride in raising her family and taking care of their home.
Barbara loved to bake, especially cookies, cinnamon rolls and sweets for her grandchildren and passing her culinary skills on to them. She also loved to attend musical gigs that her husband Jacque and her brother-in-law Jerry played with their band. She always enjoyed playing cards with friends and grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her sons, David (Sherrie) Jaqua and Charles (Patty) Jaqua; brother, Frank (Sandy) Johnson Jr.; grandchildren, Matthew Jaqua, Lucas (Dawn) Jaqua, Ariana Jaqua Heltzel, Bryna (Andrew) Nesberg, Ian Jaqua, Andrew Jaqua and Jacquelyn (Lane) Schwanz; 12 great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacque D. Jaqua; brother, Edward Johnson; grandson, Joshua Jaqua; and great granddaughter, Kenzie Heltzel.
A spring service is planned at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted on May 2. Interment will take place in Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 14, 2020