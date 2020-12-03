Berkley "Berk" Bruce Bernard, age 86 years, a lifelong resident of Hale, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Berk was born Feb. 17, 1934 in Hale to the late David G. and Alice Rahl Bernard. He graduated Hale High School and in 1958 began his woodworking business forming it into the Hale Lumber Company in 1969 which would eventually become Bernard Building Center after the current location was built in 1977.
Berk was a master carver of wood, creating numerous carvings and staircases. He was precise and detail oriented in the shop he had behind the house. Berk enjoyed hunting and traveling, wood carving and his daily visits and meals at Big Bob's Restaurant. Berk was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale and the Wood Chippers Group.
Berk is survived by his children, Debra (Randy) Fisher, Bruce (Ann) Bernard, Bryon Bernard and Daryn (Melissa) Bernard; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Berk was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice, in 2005; and four brothers.
Visitation for Berk will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington Street, Hale. Funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. (in state 10 a.m.) Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 407 South Washington Street, Hale, with Pastor Dean Muhle officiating. Interment will follow in Esmond Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.buresfuneralhomes.com.