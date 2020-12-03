1/1
Berkley Bruce "Berk" Bernard
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berkley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berkley "Berk" Bruce Bernard, age 86 years, a lifelong resident of Hale, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Berk was born Feb. 17, 1934 in Hale to the late David G. and Alice Rahl Bernard. He graduated Hale High School and in 1958 began his woodworking business forming it into the Hale Lumber Company in 1969 which would eventually become Bernard Building Center after the current location was built in 1977.
Berk was a master carver of wood, creating numerous carvings and staircases. He was precise and detail oriented in the shop he had behind the house. Berk enjoyed hunting and traveling, wood carving and his daily visits and meals at Big Bob's Restaurant. Berk was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale and the Wood Chippers Group.
Berk is survived by his children, Debra (Randy) Fisher, Bruce (Ann) Bernard, Bryon Bernard and Daryn (Melissa) Bernard; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Berk was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice, in 2005; and four brothers.
Visitation for Berk will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington Street, Hale. Funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. (in state 10 a.m.) Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 407 South Washington Street, Hale, with Pastor Dean Muhle officiating. Interment will follow in Esmond Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.buresfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
121 S Washington St
Hale, MI 48739
(989) 728-2571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buresh Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved