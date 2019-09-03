Home

Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
Bertdean Fritz

Bertdean Fritz Obituary
Bertdean Fritz, age 92, of East Tawas, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, Aug. 31, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in Tawas City.
Bertdean was born Feb. 24, 1927 in Huron County to the late Emerson and Matilda (nee Hopkins) Fritz. He spent over 24 years as a machine operator for Federal Model.
Bertdean married the former Christine Williamson and spent many years celebrating their marriage before her death Aug. 31, 2010. He then married Vivian Joan Emery sharing several years of marriage prior to her death Jan. 17, 2015. Bertdean enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.
Bertdean is survived by his son, Gary Scott (Kathy) Fritz of Sterling Heights; granddaughters, Serena and Courtney; and one sister, Lena Soper. Bertdean was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Moore.
Visitation for Bertdean will take place 6 to 8 p. m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Buresh Funeral Home, 416 Whittemore St., Tawas City. Funeral ceremony will take place 11 a. m. (in state 10 a.m.) on Thursday, Sept. 5 at East Tawas Assembly of God, 311 East Lincoln St., East Tawas. Pastor Alton Smith will officiate with interment to follow in Pioneer Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019
