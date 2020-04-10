|
Berthamae E. Lake, age 82, of Tawas City, formerly of Davison, passed away on April 7, 2020.
She is survived by her loving sons, Bradley (Nila) of Flint, Brian of Flint, Bartley of Tawas City and Boyd of Davison; adored grandchildren, Joshua, Amanda, Patricia, Faith, Laryssa, Sara and Jared; dear great grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Savannah, Jackson, Ella, Emma, Emmet and Avah; brother, Ralph (Sue) Johnson of Hale, and sister, Wendy Kesler of Hale; and sister-in-law, Norma Johnson of Hale. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.
Mrs. Lake was preceded in death by her husband, Orin; brothers, Duane, Victor and Larry; "baby" sister, Audrey; and granddaughter, Myrna.
Berthamae Ellen Lake was born on Aug. 10, 1939 in National City to the late Philip N. and Lois E. (Webb) Johnson. She married the late Orin Lake on May 1, 1955. She worked as a waitress for 30 years, a tool store manager in Birch Run, a Mary Kay Representative, retired from Tawas Rite-Aid after 13 years of service and was a member of Hale Baptist Church. Berthamae enjoyed knitting, reading and cherished time spent with family and friends.
The family received friends at Buresh Funeral Home (121 S. Washington Street, Hale, on Friday, April 10, from noon to 2 p.m.
A private graveside service was held at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Brad Lake as the officiant.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Berthamae to the "Roof Fund" of the Westside Baptist Church, 2114 W. Monaco St., Flint, MI 48532.
On-line condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 21, 2020