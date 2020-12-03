Beth Lynne Paquette, age 56, of Hale, entered into heaven on Nov. 24, 2020 as a result of complications during surgery.
She is survived by her dear mother, Arlene S. Heacock of Vassar, formerly of Hale; loving children, Eric (Jessica) Paquette of Vassar and Melissa M. Paquette of Caro; adored grandchildren, Trinidy, Tristin, Tyler, Makayla, Destiny, Hailey and Brayden; and brother, David A. Heacock of Oscoda. Nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Ms. Paquette was preceded in death by her father, Phillip "Bob" Heacock.
Ms. Paquette was born on Nov. 23, 1964 in Detroit to Phillip and Arlene (Poola) Heacock. She lived in Hale for over 40 years and grew up helping her parents who owned and operated the Londo Lake Store. She made many lasting friendships along the way and loved and considered many as family.
Beth worked at American Plastics in Rose City for 15 years, as a home health care provider and cleaned Hale High School from time to time. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, rides through the woods with family, planting flowers around the house, playing with her little dog, Buddy and watching the birds and deer through her windows. She especially cherished time spent with children and grandchildren.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced and held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Beth to the Paquette Family (c/o Buresh Funeral Home, P.O. Box 130, Hale, Michigan, 48739).
Online condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.