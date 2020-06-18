Betty J. Miller, age 95, of Aiken, S.C., and formerly of East Tawas, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Home in Aiken, S.C.
Born in Columbus, Ga. on Sept. 12, 1924 to the late Clark and Elloise Gill (nee Carter), Betty studied pharmacy before marriage and five children. She was an organizer in her husband's campaigns for county Circuit judge, state Appellate Court and the Michigan Supreme Court.
She was active in the Methodist Church and the American Red Cross and enjoyed golf, bridge and family. In later years, Betty enjoyed gardening on their farm on Rempert Road and she would most want to be remembered for her awesome blueberry pie!
Betty is survived by five children, Allan C. (Kate) Miller of Berkeley, Calif., Christopher (Peggy) Miller of Grand Rapids, Van Miller of Naples, Fla., Cliff Miller of Oro Valley, Ariz. and Liz (Michael) Lewis Hartz of Brevard, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Wyatt, Teal, Amanda, Andrea, Eric, Clayton, Jason, Clifford, Allan and Rhys; and great grandchildren, Marlon, Allan, Jaxon, Paxton, Lennox, Alice, Lyric and her namesake baby Betty. She is also survived by brothers, Zack Gill, Tyrus Gill, Russel Gill, Dewey Gill and Gary Gill; and sister, Barbara Deview.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Allan C. Miller; sister, Peggy Gill; and three brothers, Clark Gill, Randy Gill and Jeffrey Gill.
Private burial has taken place in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Tawas City and there will be a memorial service at a later date at Tawas United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 30, 2020.