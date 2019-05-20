Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc 212 W River Rd Oscoda , MI 48750 (989)-739-5141 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc 212 W River Rd Oscoda , MI 48750 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jane Hughes, age 91, of Oscoda, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Saginaw.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1927 in Royal Oak to the late Chester and Vera (Butcher) Craddock. Betty grew up in and around Rose City where she also attended school. It was also in Rose City area where she met the love of her life, Jack Hughes. They were married on March 23, 1946 and were able to enjoy a wonderful life together while raising their family.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother and it was a role she cherished the most. Every Wednesday she baked five loaves of bread, two trays of rolls and made bean soup for her family to enjoy together. Betty was a marvelous cook and made many meals for her family over the years from chicken spaghetti to homemade chicken and noodles to delicious roasts and swiss steak. They were all comfort foods. Those are some of the memories that her children will treasure forever.

Betty loved to travel and one of her favorite adventures was traveling to Ireland with her daughter and granddaughter. She traveled to Alaska and Hawaii, too. She also enjoyed going to lunch with her friends every Tuesday and going to the hair salon every Friday.

Betty was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 274 where she held every office over the years including president, vice president, treasurer and chaplain. She was also the Legion Villa chairman for the state.

Betty is survived by her children, Carolyn Mohr, Randy (Dianne Wilson) Hughes and Danny (Donna) Hughes; grandchildren, David, SuzAnna, Michael, Amy, Jamie, Kevin, Michelle, Jacqueline, Jeremy, Kelly and Kathryn; great grandchildren, Alex, Oliver, Jaylin, Carter, Joshua, Miranda, Michael, Niklas, Gabriella, Breanna, Jeremy D, Dereck, Cody, Albert Danny and Stella Jean; and great-great granddaughter, Issibella.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack P. Hughes; son, Jerry Hughes; son-in-law, David Mohr and nine siblings.

The family welcomed friends on Monday, May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment followed the time of visitation in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Condolences may be made online at Betty Jane Hughes, age 91, of Oscoda, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Saginaw.She was born on Oct. 26, 1927 in Royal Oak to the late Chester and Vera (Butcher) Craddock. Betty grew up in and around Rose City where she also attended school. It was also in Rose City area where she met the love of her life, Jack Hughes. They were married on March 23, 1946 and were able to enjoy a wonderful life together while raising their family.Betty was a devoted wife and mother and it was a role she cherished the most. Every Wednesday she baked five loaves of bread, two trays of rolls and made bean soup for her family to enjoy together. Betty was a marvelous cook and made many meals for her family over the years from chicken spaghetti to homemade chicken and noodles to delicious roasts and swiss steak. They were all comfort foods. Those are some of the memories that her children will treasure forever.Betty loved to travel and one of her favorite adventures was traveling to Ireland with her daughter and granddaughter. She traveled to Alaska and Hawaii, too. She also enjoyed going to lunch with her friends every Tuesday and going to the hair salon every Friday.Betty was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 274 where she held every office over the years including president, vice president, treasurer and chaplain. She was also the Legion Villa chairman for the state.Betty is survived by her children, Carolyn Mohr, Randy (Dianne Wilson) Hughes and Danny (Donna) Hughes; grandchildren, David, SuzAnna, Michael, Amy, Jamie, Kevin, Michelle, Jacqueline, Jeremy, Kelly and Kathryn; great grandchildren, Alex, Oliver, Jaylin, Carter, Joshua, Miranda, Michael, Niklas, Gabriella, Breanna, Jeremy D, Dereck, Cody, Albert Danny and Stella Jean; and great-great granddaughter, Issibella.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack P. Hughes; son, Jerry Hughes; son-in-law, David Mohr and nine siblings.The family welcomed friends on Monday, May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment followed the time of visitation in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Condolences may be made online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 20 to May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.