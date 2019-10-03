|
Betty Jean Bell, age 84, of Hale, formerly of California, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Villa at Rose City in Rose City.
Betty was born Jan. 30, 1935 in Judsonia, Ark. to the late Ira and Nellie (nee Candlish) Bell. She began a career with AT&T and retired after many years of service.
Betty is survived by a sister, Nita Schaffer of California; brother, David (Linda) Bell of Glennie; two granddaughters; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her three sons; two sisters; and one brother.
According to Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and she requested no ceremony. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 15, 2019