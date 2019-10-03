Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
121 S Washington St
Hale, MI 48739
(989) 728-2571
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Bell Obituary
Betty Jean Bell, age 84, of Hale, formerly of California, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Villa at Rose City in Rose City.
Betty was born Jan. 30, 1935 in Judsonia, Ark. to the late Ira and Nellie (nee Candlish) Bell. She began a career with AT&T and retired after many years of service.
Betty is survived by a sister, Nita Schaffer of California; brother, David (Linda) Bell of Glennie; two granddaughters; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her three sons; two sisters; and one brother.
According to Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and she requested no ceremony. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now