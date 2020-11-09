Betty Lou Cooke, age 90, of Oscoda, passed away Nov. 5, 2020 at the Iosco Medical Care Facility in Tawas City.
She was born in Pontiac to Robert W. and Pearl B. (Haggadone) Jockwig, joining two older brothers, Robert and Donald.
Betty attended Pontiac schools and then went on to the University of Michigan, graduating with a degree in English. She married, had six children and over the years lived in Wyoming, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Virginia. After divorcing, Betty continued living in Old Town Alexandria, Va. for many years and later returned to her home state of Michigan.
Betty taught high school English for a short time when her children were young. As they got older, Betty began her writing career. She was an information technology writer and editorial consultant for more than 25 years. As a freelance non-fiction writer, her subjects covered a broad range of contemporary crafts as well as Michigan history. Her poetry has been included in two anthologies.
Betty was very creative, a wonderful decorator and always stayed up on current events. She loved art, music, antiques, magazines, books, genealogy research and cats (especially her beloved cat Piffle).
Betty is survived by five children, Alison Lantz (Dale), Bruce Cooke, Dana Cooke (Vikki), Kristi Crafton (Danny) and Katrina Loving (Brett); three nieces and two nephews; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Audrey Jockwig; both brothers; her sister-in-law, Marge Jockwig; and her oldest daughter, Sari C. Hawkins (Bob) of Newton, Iowa.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held.