She was born on Dec. 8, 1937 in Louisville, Ill. to the late Ira and Susan (Duke) Speaks. Sue graduated from North Clay Community High School in Louisville, Ill. in 1955 and went on to join the United States Air Force.

She met the love of her life, Patrick H. McCormick while they were both serving in the Air Force and they married on June 21, 1957. Sue took pride in raising her family over the years.

While they were stationed in Minot, N.D. she volunteered as a chaperone for her daughter's school bowling outing and that was where her love for bowling first began. This year would have been Sue's 40th consecutive year of bowling in the Women's National Tournament. To say she had a love for the game would have been an understatement.

Sue is in the Bowling State Hall of Fame, was a lifetime member of the Oscoda Bowling Association and was the first vice president of the State Board Bowling Association. She was also a lifetime member of the Mitten Bay Girl Scout Council.

Sue is survived by her loving husband, Patrick McCormick; children, Susan Eakle, Sean McCormick, Mike (Kim) McCormick and Steve McCormick; and grandchildren, Johnathan, Zachary and Kyle McCormick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Roy Eakle; and daughter-in-law, Sara McCormick.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019

