Beverly Gardner, 63, of Grand Rapids, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Beverly was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and nurse who cared for all.
She will be lovingly remembered by Dave Osborn; her children, Tony (Emily) Walker, Heather Myers, Lindsey (Derek) Parker and Braeden Werth; grandchildren, Wyatt Walker, Nora Walker, Annie Walker, Brielle Myers and Claire Parker; brother, Gordon (JoAnn) Gardner; and sisters, Michelle (Mike) Callard and Donna Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Gardner; father, George Gardner; and sister, Lynn Barnes.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Jan. 27 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 1253 52nd St., Kentwood, with Rev. Peter Vu, celebrant. A visitation was held on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4646 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Kentwood, with a vigil service at 5:30 p.m.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the family. Condolences may be sent online at mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 10, 2020