Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors - South
4646 Kalamazoo Ave SE
Kentwood, MI 49508-4663
(616) 455-1535
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Gardner Obituary
Beverly Gardner, 63, of Grand Rapids, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Beverly was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and nurse who cared for all.
She will be lovingly remembered by Dave Osborn; her children, Tony (Emily) Walker, Heather Myers, Lindsey (Derek) Parker and Braeden Werth; grandchildren, Wyatt Walker, Nora Walker, Annie Walker, Brielle Myers and Claire Parker; brother, Gordon (JoAnn) Gardner; and sisters, Michelle (Mike) Callard and Donna Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Gardner; father, George Gardner; and sister, Lynn Barnes.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Jan. 27 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 1253 52nd St., Kentwood, with Rev. Peter Vu, celebrant. A visitation was held on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4646 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Kentwood, with a vigil service at 5:30 p.m.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the family. Condolences may be sent online at mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -