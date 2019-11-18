|
Beverly Jean (Martin) Orr, age 92, of East Tawas, former resident of Sandusky, died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
Bev was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, bridge and her "coffee group." Her greatest joy was time with family, whether it was sitting around the dining table discussing the events of the day or large family gatherings, where she loved a competitive game of cards.
Born on Sept. 25, 1927 in Hastings, Bev was the daughter of Harold and Mildred (nee Northrup) Martin. She graduated from Charlotte High School, class of 1945, and married her high school sweetheart, Robert E. Orr on July 20, 1946.
Bev and Bob were blessed with 68 years of marriage before he passed in December 2014. Together they raised five children who survive her, Susan Orr of East Tawas, Deborah (Jerry) May of Ann Arbor, Randy (Kathie) Orr of East Tawas, Robin (James) Tubbs of Tawas City and Kelly (James) Nuttall of Tawas City. She was also blessed with 10 beloved grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bev is also survived by three siblings, Woody (Mickey) Martin, Ted Martin and Nita Anzivino and preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Rod Martin and Russ Martin.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas at 10 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Beverly's memory by doing something special for someone this holiday season. Memorial contributions may be made to the hospice care organization of your choice.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 26, 2019