Beverly "Bev" Joan (nee Alt) Provoast, age 87 of Whittemore, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020.
She is survived by her loving daughter. Connie (Bill) Provoast-McAdams of Whittemore; her sisters, Maxine Scott of Skidway Lake and Arlene Tolley of Tennessee; her brothers, LeRoy (Michelle) Alt of Mayville, Ronnie Alt of Sage Lake and Larry Alt of Florida; her sister-in-law, Marian Chartier and brother-in-law Lowell Provoast, both of Bay City; great grandsons, Tyler and Christian; step grandsons, Dustin McAdams and Cody McAdams; and two step great grandchildren, Caiden and Kenzy and many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her racing family.
Mrs. Provoast was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Elgin (Al) Provoast; her son, Terry Provoast; grandsons, Joseph Day and Shaun Day; parents, Ralph and Catherine (Henderson) Alt; parents-in-law, Garfield and Edith (Seifert) Provoast; brother, Howard Alt; sisters, Evelyn (Alt) Mean and Ruth (Alt) Love; in-laws, Floyde Mean, Richard Love, Richard Tolley, Laura (Chartier) Provoast and Merle Chartier.
Bev graduated from Lapeer High in Lapeer. She played basketball in school. Even though she was the shortest team member you could not count her out. Bev and her sister, Evelyn, were the highest scorers on the team.
Bev married Al Provoast on Oct. 14, 1954 which turned out to be the love of her life. They spent 65 happy years together. During those years Bev worked at General Motors until joining her husband in Fort Polk, La. while he was in the Army. Later on she worked for the March of Dimes.
She was an outstanding member of the Lioness Club in Otisville for many years. When they moved back to Al's hometown of Whittemore she then joined the Whittemore Lioness Club. She was on the PTA for Lakeville School district while her daughter was in elementary school.
Her biggest love, besides her family, was drag racing. She helped Al work on the race cars at home and at the track. She was his biggest fan and supporter. As Bev and Al's biggest saying was "It takes two." That explained their life together. They even named one of their cars "IT TAKES TWO."
Al won the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame Award in 2001. He always said "this award should have Bev's name on it too." Besides being a supportive, loving wife, Bev truly loved her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister and daughter.
Per wishes, Mrs. Provoast has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a future date.
Mrs. Provoast requested that memorial contributions be directed to the family (Connie McAdams, c/o Buresh Funeral Home, P.O. Box 130, Hale, MI 48739).
