Bob Grabow, 81, of East Tawas, our hardworking, loving, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, with his family by his side.
Bob was born in East Tawas on June 4, 1938, the son of the late Otto and Helen (Jeske) Grabow. Bob graduated from Tawas Area High School, Class of 1956.
On Sept. 24, 1960, Bob married the love of his life, the former Johanne Snyder at Whittemore United Methodist Church. Together they shared over 59 years, two children, and countless memories.
Bob worked at Lowry Auto Parts and Tawas Parts and Machine, selling auto parts. He then went on to become a distribution manager at Huron Postal Service in East Tawas. Bob was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church of Tawas City. Throughout life, Bob enjoyed golf, playing cards, hunting camp, and above all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
After retirement, Bob and his wife Johanne enjoyed their winters in Florida. Bob will be missed dearly and lovingly remembered for generations to come.
Bob leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Johanne; their children, Lori Martin and Brian Martin, Jay (Christine) Grabow; grandchildren, Devon (Derek) Lynch, Bret Martin and Clay Grabow; siblings, Joyce Look and Donald (Judy) Grabow; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was welcomed home to heaven by his brother, Richard (Alice) Grabow; and in-laws, George and Verna Snyder.
Robert's family will be present to receive visitors on Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. until Robert's 11 a.m. Memorial Ceremony at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 300 North Street, Tawas City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Emanuel Lutheran Church of Tawas City.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com.