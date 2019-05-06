Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lou Scott. View Sign Service Information Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc 212 W River Rd Oscoda , MI 48750 (989)-739-5141 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc 212 W River Rd Oscoda , MI 48750 View Map Service 1:00 PM Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc 212 W River Rd Oscoda , MI 48750 View Map Interment Following Services Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Lou Scott, age 68, of Oscoda, left us peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 with her loving son, Brian Alda (Vicki), and her granddaughter, Taylor Alda, by her side.

She was born in Tawas on June 23, 1950 to the late Frank and Marjorie Link. Bonnie married Ralph Scott in 1980. They owned and operated Ralph Scott Excavating for several years.

Bonnie was very kind to everyone she knew and was always helping others. She loved being with her family and friends. Bonnie loved her girls' night out every week for dinner.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Vicki) Alda; step-children, Shelby (Steve) Jessup, Vicky (Gary) Graber and Scott (Sheila) Scott; grandchildren, Taylor (Kyle) Alda and Savannah Leach; step-grandchildren, Andrea (Paul) Major, Geoffrey (Krissta) Major, Laura (Sam) Stout, Steven Jessup, Katlyn (Brandon) Scott and Michael Scott; sister, Rosemary Hunt; nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie is also survived by her very close friends, Jeff Johnson, Marilyn Cadorette, Diane Millman and several others. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Scott; granddaughter, Ashley Scott; brothers, Gary Link and Jerry Link and her loving cat, Ebony.

The family will welcome friends on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service beginning at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment will follow the service in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Those wishing to offer the family condolences, may do so online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 6 to May 14, 2019

