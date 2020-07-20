Brian Harold Parent, 61, of Oscoda, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at The Villa at Rose City.

Born Jan. 24, 1959 to Dave and Patricia (Felske) Parent in Tawas City, he has been a lifelong resident of the area. Brian attended the Bright Horizon Learning Center and worked briefly at Parent Trucking in Turner and Norwood Product in Oscoda. Brian loved watching movies, especially a good horror movie.

Brian is survived by two sisters, Deb (Wayne) Odell and Tami (Mark) Stevenson; two brothers, Dru and Bruce Parent; his nephews and nieces, Will Odell and his daughters, Melayne and Taylor, Gabrielle Stevenson and her son Wyatt, and Damian Parent; as well as his step mother, Grace Parent. He was preceded by his parents and his grandparents, and his nephew, Shawn Odell.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Pioneer Cemetery in Sand Lake.

