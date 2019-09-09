|
Bridget Marie Palumbo of Tawas City passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, age 61 years, at Lakeview Manor Healthcare Center.
Bridget was born in Tawas City to Joseph and Jeanette (Montgomery) Palumbo. She graduated from Tawas Area High School with the Class of 1977. Bridget worked for many years as a housekeeper for the Iosco County Medical Care Facility and also for the Holiday Inn of East Tawas.
She truly enjoyed being part of a team, and loved volunteering her time at the Senior Center in East Tawas. Bridget was also a member of TOPS, and enjoyed watching a variety of sports, especially the Detroit Red Wings, several teams with Major League Baseball, and NASCAR.
Bridget is survived by her three siblings, Nancy (Dan) Soults of Mio, Michael (Cathy) Palumbo of Tawas City and Nicholas Palumbo of Midland; many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Tony and Christopher Palumbo; and a sister-in-law, JoeDee Palumbo.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest with a graveside prayer service, along with her brother, Tony Palumbo, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery in Tawas City. Bridget's family will host a time of remembrance and life celebration for both Bridget and Tony on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City.
Those wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to the Quota International of Iosco County in Bridget's name. An online guest registry is available to sign at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
