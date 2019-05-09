Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brock T. Kellstrom. View Sign Service Information Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc 212 W River Rd Oscoda , MI 48750 (989)-739-5141 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc 212 W River Rd Oscoda , MI 48750 View Map Service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc 212 W River Rd Oscoda , MI 48750 View Map Service 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc 212 W River Rd Oscoda , MI 48750 View Map Lying in State 12:00 PM Oscoda United Methodist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Oscoda United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Brock T. Kellstrom, age 46, of Oscoda, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

He was born in Farmington Hills on Dec. 5, 1972 to Tom Kellstrom and Belle Flora (nee Wilson). Brock graduated from Snider High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. He later attended technological and culinary school.

He was the chef at the Pack House in Oscoda in the 1990s before moving to Grand Rapids to work for Gilmore Collections which owned several restaurants in that area. Brock was also a chef for DEGA and Latitude 45, which are large catering companies that primarily served music celebrities all over the country. More recently, he was the chef at the Brick Oven in Oscoda from 2014-2019 and a self employed entrepreneur.

Brock enjoyed reading, listening to music and being a creative cook. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and especially playing with his kids.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen Kellstrom (Dykstra); seven children, Kyra Kellstrom, Mia Mrozinski, Megan Mrozinski, Keagan Kellstrom, Quinn Kellstrom, TheaRei Kellstrom and Dakota Kellstrom; his father, Tom (Dianna) Kellstrom of Fort Wayne, Ind.; his mother, Belle (Tom) Flora of Oscoda; his brother, Tim (Erin) Kellstrom of Oscoda; and seven nieces and nephews, Nick, Gabe, Macy, Elle, Josi, Addy and Rett. Brock is also survived by his special aunt, Betty Wilson, and her son, Matt; uncle, Walter Ruch, and his sons, Steve (Paula) Ruch and Ron (Jen) Ruch.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Elsie Kellstrom; maternal grandparents, Richard and Margaret Wilson; and his aunt, Linda Ruch.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1 p.m. (instate at noon) at the Oscoda United Methodist Church with Reverend William Seitz officiating. The family will welcome friends on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Memorials may be directed to the family and you may offer condolences at

Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 9 to May 21, 2019

