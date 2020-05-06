Carl Lee Slosser, age 90, of Hale, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on May 4, 2020.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Sue (Rick) Goodrow of Shelby and Judi (Kelvin) Ranney of Hale; dear grandchildren, Chris (Amy) Goodrow, Noel (Laura) Goodrow and Beth, Holly and Laurie Ranney; and adored great grandchildren, Zoe, Zack, Holly, Shannon, Kendon, Carlon, Maranda, Aaron and Lillian.
Mr. Slosser was preceded in death by his wife, Esther, in 2012; son, Joseph Scott; brother, Earl; and special friend, Joyce Jones.
Carl was born on Oct. 18, 1929 in Tawas, Michigan to the late Hugh and Flora (Healy) Slosser. He loved the outdoors and spent most of his working career with the Michigan State Park System. In 1965 he became the supervisor at the Rifle River Recreation Area in Lupton and remained there until his retirement in 1988. Interacting with the public was his favorite part of the job.
He and his wife enjoyed traveling and were particularly fond of their many visits to Texas. Through the years they had many Shin Tzu dogs and Carl was drawn to others who had them also. He enjoyed playing bingo, euchre, jigsaw puzzles, taking "long-cuts" vs. short-cuts when driving and cherished time with his friends and family. He appreciated his relationships with the wonderful residents at the Manor.
Carl had the ability to make friends instantly and would recall details of their lives when he saw them again. He truly loved people and never met a stranger.
Carl will be honored with a private graveside service at Esmond Evergreen Cemetery in Hale, with the Pastor Mel Leach officiating.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Carl to the Hale Area VFW Post No. 7435.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Compassus Hospice, Plainfield Township Fire Department and especially the staff of Hale Creek Manor for the years of loving care that they provided for Carl.
Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.bureshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 6 to May 19, 2020.