Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
121 S Washington St
Hale, MI 48739
(989) 728-2571
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Hale, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Hale, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Brindley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Brindley


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Brindley Obituary
Carol Ann Brindley, age 70, of Hale, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Lakeview Manor in Tawas City with her family at her side.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1948 in Hale to Richard and Lucille (Denstedt) Brindley. Carol was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Hale, enjoyed putting puzzles together, playing cards, reading, watching TV and spending time with her family.
Carol is survived by her mother, Lucille Brindley of Hale; brother, David (Rhonda) Brindley of Hale; nephews, Brandon (Lindsay) Brindley, Calvin (Hope) Bell and Adam Bell; niece, Kristin (Kelly) Hamilton-Brindley; great nephews, Michael and Tony; great nieces, Avery, Brianna, Taylor, Guinevere and Beckett. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Aug. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Hale with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11 am following the visitation at the church with Fr. Elias Shinzara presiding. Interment will take place in Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now