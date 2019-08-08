|
Carol Ann Brindley, age 70, of Hale, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Lakeview Manor in Tawas City with her family at her side.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1948 in Hale to Richard and Lucille (Denstedt) Brindley. Carol was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Hale, enjoyed putting puzzles together, playing cards, reading, watching TV and spending time with her family.
Carol is survived by her mother, Lucille Brindley of Hale; brother, David (Rhonda) Brindley of Hale; nephews, Brandon (Lindsay) Brindley, Calvin (Hope) Bell and Adam Bell; niece, Kristin (Kelly) Hamilton-Brindley; great nephews, Michael and Tony; great nieces, Avery, Brianna, Taylor, Guinevere and Beckett. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Aug. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Hale with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11 am following the visitation at the church with Fr. Elias Shinzara presiding. Interment will take place in Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 20, 2019