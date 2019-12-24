|
|
Carol Ann Lee of East Tawas passed away peacefully at her home under the loving care of her family and hospice on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, age 79.
Carol was born on Sept. 15, 1940 in Tawas City to Edwin and Elna (Anderson) Zaharias. She was employed for 18 years at Starboard Industries in Tawas City. Carol enjoyed staying active and will always be remembered for her delicious cooking and baking talents. She would look forward to her casino trips all over the state and playing cards with her family and friends.
Carol married her husband, Gary Lee, in Tawas City on Jan. 25, 1980. Together they celebrated 39 wonderful years of marriage!
Carol is survived by her husband, Gary Lee of East Tawas; three children, Mark (Judy) Timreck of East Tawas, Tim Timreck of East Tawas and Susan Reimel of Howell; two step children, Sandi (Jeff) Erickson and Christopher James Lee; grandchildren, Kristy Timreck, Joe (Kara) Timreck, Chelsey (Emil) Tamm, Michael Timreck, Crystal (Brian) Soderberg, Brendan Reimel and Nathan Reimel; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Dick (Candy) Zaharias of Tennessee; one brother-in-law, Lowell McArdle of East Tawas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Carol is preceded in death by two sisters, Eldene McArdle and Doris Tomlinson; and one brother, John Zaharias.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest in Wilber Township Cemetery with a graveside prayer service. Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to make a donation to Seton Cancer Institute. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020