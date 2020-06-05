Carol Barbara Wood, 81, lifelong resident of Tawas, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 with family by her side.

Carol was a loving wife happily married to Gary Wood for 61 years.

She was a stay at home mother blessed with seven wonderful children. Carol enjoyed golf, euchre, watching sports, especially tennis, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved the Lord and held and attended Bible studies.

Carol joined her two beloved children, Peter and Jennifer, in heaven.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Wood of Tawas; her children, Gary (Anne) Wood of North Carolina, Cindy (Vincent) DeTrani of Florida, Ann (David) Turk of Grand Blanc, Amy (Scot) Dehner of Florida, Julie Carroll (Paul Jochims) of Tawas and Kevin Hetherington of Florida; her grandchildren, Bruce, Courtney, Brittany, Maddison, Celia, Alexa, Dominic, Gabrielle, Alexander, Amber, Hannah, Peter, Mitchell, Alaina, Grant, Brendan, John, Joseph, Jacob, Mikayla and Collin; and her great grandchildren Sydni, Payton, Margaret, Julia, Emery, Grayson and Ethan.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date with her husband, children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Carol to Lois Baker Ministries, 320 Fairfield Pike, Enon, Ohio 45323

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store