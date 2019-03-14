Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Elaine (Poland) Hodges. View Sign

Carol Elaine (Poland) Hodges, 88, of Oscoda passed away peacefully at her home on March 12, 2019.

She was born August 13, 1931.

She is predeceased by her husband Hugh Hodges Jr., her son Joseph K. Hodges and her parents and siblings.

She is survived by her daughter Brenda Hodges Dodson of Grass Valley, Calif., her son Hugh David Hodges of New Baltimore, five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Hodges is at Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln, where friends may call on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3-8 p.m.

The funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Mikado. Rev. Tim Steiner will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Crest Cemetery in Oscoda.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Compassus, 3217 W-M55, West Branch, MI, 48661.