Carol L. Belson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the age of 80.
Carol was born June 9, 1939 in Hale. She married Jim Belson in June 1957 and moved to Whittemore. Carol retired from teaching in 2002 from Whittemore-Prescott Elementary School after more than 30 years.
She was an active member of Hale Baptist Church and spent many years as a volunteer of the Whittemore chapter of the Friends of the Library. Carol was an avid Detroit sports fan, and was especially fond of the Detroit Tigers.
Carol loved traveling and camping and spent many of her summers crisscrossing the country in her motorhome. Her other hobbies included reading and journaling, and many of her friends and neighbors benefited from Carol's skills and love of baking.
Carol was a staple of Whittemore-Prescott sporting events. However, Carol's greatest passion and joy was being surrounded by her family and sharing countless holidays and family events together at her home.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Pam (Ed) Crainer and Shari (Eric) Kortman; her siblings, Leon (Gerry) Buck, Hazel (Ralph) Graves and Alton (Helen) Buck; her grandchildren, Bryan (Kelly) Crainer, Bradley (Megan) Crainer, Kelli (Jace) Vohwinkle, Rodney (Riley) Crainer and Grant Kortman; and her 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Belson.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington St., Hale, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Hale Baptist Church, 327 North Washington, Hale. Funeral ceremony will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hale Baptist Church with Pastor Nate Walker and Pastor Todd Vossen officiating. Interment will follow in Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale, next to her husband. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 17, 2019