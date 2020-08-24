Carol Leome Leslie, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2020 at her home in East Tawas at the age of 77.

Carol passed surrounded by family members and with her husband, Darryl Leslie, holding her hand. Carol was born on May 5, 1943 to the late Orville Youngs and Elva Youngs Riddick in Grant Township, and she married Darryl, her high school sweetheart, at the young age of 18.

Carol was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Tawas City, and lived and worked as a legal assistant in the Tawases most of her adult life. After retiring, she enjoyed spending the winter months in Winter Haven, Fla. where she had numerous friends as well. Carol enjoyed gardening, playing cards with her many friends, activities at the Tawas Senior Center and visiting and spending time with her children and grandchildren whenever possible.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her three children Michael ("Aida") Leslie of Silverdale, Wash., Curt (Georgia) Leslie of Nineveh, Ind., and Wendy ("Cap") Pinkerton of East Tawas; her seven grandchildren, Michael Leslie of Seattle, Wash., Kurt Yanna of Cambridgeshire, England, Matthew Leslie of Poulsbo, Wash., Nicholas (Paige) Palumbo of Midland, Christopher Leslie of Nineveh, Ind., Branden Leslie of Nineveh, Ind., and Lela Leslie of Nineveh, Ind.; two sisters, Shirley (William, dec.) Johnston of Auburn, Ala., and Julie (Rick) Leek of Dryden; and her step-father, Talmadge Reddick of Armada.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers Robert ("Ruthie," dec.) Youngs of Tawas City, Jimmie Youngs of Tawas City, and Jack (Bonnie St. James) Youngs of Tawas City.

Per Carol's wishes, there will be no formal funeral/memorial services, but rather a private burial of her ashes within their family plot at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Tawas City.

