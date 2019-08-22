Home

Carole Anne Newlon

Carole Anne Newlon Obituary
Carole Anne Newlon, age 82, of AuSable passed away on Aug. 21, 2019 at Lakeview Manor in Tawas City.
She was born to Hubert and Lillian (Bugbee) LeCureux on March 11, 1937 in AuSable. Carole was an active member at St. John's Episcopal Church and Hope Angelican Church for many years.
She was a very talented seamstress and had her own sewing business, loved shopping, retired from Dr. Mollard's dentistry office and worked at the mess hall on the Oscoda Air Force base.
She was married to Roydice "Pat" Newlon on July 31, 1954 in Oscoda.
She will be joining her son, Michael; daughter, Debra; husband, Pat; parents and siblings. She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Andrews, Ruth Wiley and Gerald LeCureux; her children, Cincia McLeod, Danial Newlon and James Newlon; grandchildren, Christina Aller, Michael Mendiola, Ellen McMasters, Sarah and Scott McLeod, Joshua, Kaitlyn and Kyrsten Newlon; and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at New Hope Church in Tawas on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. Interment will take place in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 22 to Sept. 3, 2019
