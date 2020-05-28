Caroline E. Kasischke, a resident of Okemos, and former long-time resident of Tawas City, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Caroline was born on April 6, 1925 in Flat Rock to George H. and Regine C. Witte who, along with their eleven children, worked the family farm on Arsenal Road. She graduated from Slocum-Truax High School in 1942, then attended River Forest Lutheran College, Ill., where she was trained to become a teacher.
Caroline subsequently moved to Tawas City to teach children at Zion Lutheran School, Missouri Synod. While there, Caroline met and, on June 27, 1953, married Walter A. Kasischke, a life-long resident of Tawas. Walt and Caroline created a beautiful home on West M-55 where they raised four children in a loving, Christian environment. In her later years, Caroline lived in the Williamston and Okemos areas, near Lansing. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas and Memorial Lutheran Church in Williamston.
Caroline was a wonderful wife and mother who strongly encouraged her children to play sports, pursue leadership experiences and obtain college degrees. She greatly enjoyed attending family get-togethers, watching sports events, attending church, reading biographies and spending time outside in beautiful Michigan.
But most of all, Caroline cherished her family, especially her grandchildren with whom she loved to visit and play games. "Granny" had an amazing sense of humor which she shared when writing and telling the children funny stories, rhymes and riddles.
Caroline is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Marge, Irene, Irma, Dorothea, and Helen and brothers Emil, Harvey and Rupert. She is survived by sisters Anna and Florence.
Caroline is also survived by her loving children and their families including three sons, Tom (Layne) Kasischke of Hendersonville, N.C., Dan (Carol) Kasischke of Williamston, and Kurt (Shannon) Kasischke of Cumming, Ga. and daughter Sally (Bill) Backstrom of The Colony, Texas; four grandsons Andrew (Emanuella), Philip, Brett (Anna), and Kirby; three granddaughters Candice (Zach), Holly and Kelsey; two great grandsons Joey and Gabe; two great granddaughters Isabella and Nelle and many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, the family will celebrate Caroline's life in a private service. She was laid to rest next to her husband in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tawas City.
Those wishing to express condolences are encouraged to make a donation to either Ingham County Medical Care Facility in Okemos, Memorial Lutheran Church in Williamston or Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City, in loving memory of Caroline Kasischke.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com for the Kasischke family.
Caroline was born on April 6, 1925 in Flat Rock to George H. and Regine C. Witte who, along with their eleven children, worked the family farm on Arsenal Road. She graduated from Slocum-Truax High School in 1942, then attended River Forest Lutheran College, Ill., where she was trained to become a teacher.
Caroline subsequently moved to Tawas City to teach children at Zion Lutheran School, Missouri Synod. While there, Caroline met and, on June 27, 1953, married Walter A. Kasischke, a life-long resident of Tawas. Walt and Caroline created a beautiful home on West M-55 where they raised four children in a loving, Christian environment. In her later years, Caroline lived in the Williamston and Okemos areas, near Lansing. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas and Memorial Lutheran Church in Williamston.
Caroline was a wonderful wife and mother who strongly encouraged her children to play sports, pursue leadership experiences and obtain college degrees. She greatly enjoyed attending family get-togethers, watching sports events, attending church, reading biographies and spending time outside in beautiful Michigan.
But most of all, Caroline cherished her family, especially her grandchildren with whom she loved to visit and play games. "Granny" had an amazing sense of humor which she shared when writing and telling the children funny stories, rhymes and riddles.
Caroline is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Marge, Irene, Irma, Dorothea, and Helen and brothers Emil, Harvey and Rupert. She is survived by sisters Anna and Florence.
Caroline is also survived by her loving children and their families including three sons, Tom (Layne) Kasischke of Hendersonville, N.C., Dan (Carol) Kasischke of Williamston, and Kurt (Shannon) Kasischke of Cumming, Ga. and daughter Sally (Bill) Backstrom of The Colony, Texas; four grandsons Andrew (Emanuella), Philip, Brett (Anna), and Kirby; three granddaughters Candice (Zach), Holly and Kelsey; two great grandsons Joey and Gabe; two great granddaughters Isabella and Nelle and many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, the family will celebrate Caroline's life in a private service. She was laid to rest next to her husband in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tawas City.
Those wishing to express condolences are encouraged to make a donation to either Ingham County Medical Care Facility in Okemos, Memorial Lutheran Church in Williamston or Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City, in loving memory of Caroline Kasischke.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com for the Kasischke family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 28 to Jun. 23, 2020.