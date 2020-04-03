|
Catherine A. Stadler of Greenbush Township, formerly a 20-year resident of Grand Blanc, passed away at her home under the loving care of her family and hospice on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, age 65 years.
Catherine was born on June 3, 1954 in Flint to Charles and Margaret (Belill) Harris. She attended Mott Community College where she earned an Associate's Degree of Science. Catherine was so full of life, laughter and love and was blessed with the opportunity to stay at home to raise her three children!
She enjoyed traveling with her family, spending time outdoors in her garden and using her crafty abilities while sewing. She was a faithful Christian woman and an active member of Harrisville Methodist Church.
Catherine had a great sense of humor that would make everyone laugh! She had a clever wittiness which allowed her to be full of feisty surprises. But above all, Catherine absolutely adored and cherished her three children and was beyond proud of each of them!
She married her husband, the love of her life and absolute best friend, Raymond James Stadler at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Flint on April 12, 1975. Together they have nearly celebrated 45 beautiful years of marriage! She will truly be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Catherine is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond J. Stadler of Greenbush Township; three children, Keri Stadler of Calabasas, Calif., Justin Stadler of Chicago, Ill. and David Stadler of Missoula, Mont.; five brothers, Charlie (Marilyn) Harris of Oscoda, Sam (Gracie) Harris of Pittsburgh, Pa., Daniel (Desiree) Harris of Athens, Ala., Michael (Amy) Harris of Otisville and Martin Harris of Swartz Creek; four sisters, Connie (Tom) England of Birch Run, Shawn (Don) Buchan of Grand Blanc, Marcia Harris of Flushing and Carol (James) Briscoe II of Linden; three brothers-in-law, Ralph (Charlene) Stadler of Clio, Ron (Esther) Stadler of Oscoda and Rick Stadler (Vicky Lynn) of Oscoda; one sister-in-law, Kim (David) Chaney of Roscommon; one aunt and two uncles, Ray Cloutier of Clio, and Gerald (Kathleen) Stadler of Clio; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Catherine was preceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret and Charles Harris; mother and father-in-law, Phyllis and Jesse Stadler; brother, Daniel Harris; brother-in-law, Ralph Stadler; and a nephew, Joshua Harris.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will celebrate Catherine's life through a memorial service at a later date.
Those wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to make a donation to the Ann Arbor Mennonite Guest Home, 2000 Dhu Varren Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105 in loving memory of Catherine Stadler. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 14, 2020