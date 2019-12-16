|
Catherine Jean Koehn (nee Skiver), age 62, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Cathy was born on Sept. 4, 1957 in Alpena to the late Harold and Helen (Ranger) Skiver. She graduated from Tawas Area High School in 1975 and attended Kirkland Community College. Cathy has resided in Rose City for the past 33 years and most recently also resided part-time in Adrian.
Cathy was employed by the United States Postal Service where she made many lifelong friends. She retired from the post office in December of 2017.
She has been an active member of the Lions Club of Rose City since 2005 were she served as a treasurer and secretary as well as the chair for its largest annual fundraiser. She was so proud to be involved in a program that gave back to her community and devoted much time, energy and gifts to the events for the children of Rose City and surrounding communities.
Cathy was also a dedicated supporter, volunteer and board member of the Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute of Adrian since its inception in 2016.
Cathy loved gardening, her many dogs over the years, feeding the hundreds of birds that visited her feeders, curling up with a good book, and planning, catering and hosting parties and events for family and friends. Above all else, Cathy was devoted to her family. She was a loving mother to her daughter Dena and son Bryan. She especially adored her beautiful granddaughter Ophelia Rey. She was the daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend that was always there to give a smile, a helping hand, support and kind words.
Cathy is survived by and will be greatly missed by her son, Bryan Koehn of Rose City; her daughter, Dena (Luke Barnett) Koehn of Adrian; granddaughter, Ophelia Rey; her sister, Elizabeth Borowski of Tawas City; her brothers, Harold (Charlene) Skiver of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Keith Skiver of Harrietta and Raymond Skiver of East Tawas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Helen Skiver; sisters, Theresa Martin and Laura Redfield; nephew, Jason Skiver; and great niece, Hannah Sleeseman.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 20 at Steuernol and McLaren Funeral Home in Rose City from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. (instate at 10 a.m.) at Holy Family Catholic Church, Klacking Creek, 402 W. Peters Road in West Branch.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be directed to the Lions Club of Rose City, P.O. Box 195, Rose City, MI 48654 or Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute, 652 Budlong St., Adrian, MI 49221.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019