Charlene "Charlie" Gunn of East Tawas, formerly a 30-year resident of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at Ascension Tawas St. Joseph Hospital on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, age 70 years.
Charlie was born on March 16, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio. Most recently, Charlie had been employed by Walmart of Tawas City as a sales associate. She truly enjoyed cooking, listening to country music, discussing current events, sitting in the warm sunshine, and collecting antiques. She was an active and lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, an active member of the Eagles and a member of the American Legion.
She married her husband and best friend, Lauren "Butch" Gunn Jr. on Nov. 25, 1999, Thanksgiving Day!
Charlie is survived by her loving husband, Butch Gunn Jr. of East Tawas; her adopted daughter, Danielle Roweden of East Tawas; and her mom, Shirley Stottlemyer of East Tawas (formerly of Toledo, Ohio); and a very good friend, Gena Burtch. Charlie was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce A. Cichon; brother, Eugene Frank Cichon; mother, Melba Lillian Cichon (Hall); daddy, Bob Stottlemyer; niece, Barbara Cichon; and brother-in-law, John "Bus" Gunn of Toledo, Ohio.
Charlie loved to nurture those around her. She had an amazing heart full of compassion. Friends and family would describe her as funny, quick witted, out going, and hard working with a heart of gold! She enjoyed nature and being in the warm sunshine. Outings and conversations with her mom Shirley brought her a lot of joy. An avid animal lover as well, she has given a wonderful home to many over the years, as they were family.
She worked in the food industry from a very early age and loved hearing and sharing stories and many customers would ask for her by name! She also had a deep respect for and appreciation for our nations veterans such as her loving husband. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her!
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and at this time, no services are scheduled. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.