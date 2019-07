Charles Addie Jr. of Oscoda passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 under the loving care of his family and hospice, age 87 years.Charles was born on June 19, 1932 in Moundville, Ala. to Charles and Essie (Wilson) Addie Sr. He proudly served our country with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from Jan. 9, 1952 to Dec. 20, 1955 when he was honorably discharged.Charles was employed through Ford Motor Company within the Quality Control Department for many years. Upon his retirement from Ford Motor Company, he made Oscoda his home. He is a life time member of the American Legion.His family will welcome friends for a time of visitation on Saturday, July 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday with Reverend Tom Barbret officiating. Per his wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral and he will be laid to rest in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may visit www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.